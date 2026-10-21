Mumbai to get 3 new bridges tomorrow: Sion reopens, Vidyavihar link 35 years in making

Three key bridges in Mumbai, in Sion, Vidyavihar and Goregaon, are set to open to traffic today, after prolonged delays, easing movement at congested junctions and improving east-west connectivity.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar are scheduled to inaugurate the projects virtually. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the ceremony on Wednesday, following which the bridges will be opened to motorists.

Together costing Rs 538 crore, the three projects include the new Sion bridge, the Vidyavihar east-west connector and a 1.26-km elevated stretch in Goregaon East, being built as part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.