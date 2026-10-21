Mumbai to get 3 new bridges tomorrow: Sion reopens, Vidyavihar link 35 years in making

The Rs 538-crore projects were ready but sat unused awaiting a formal inauguration, drawing criticism from commuters and the opposition. The Vidyavihar link alone is expected to cut travel time by up to 20 minutes.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 09:16 PM IST
Sion Railway Bridge Set to Reopen Soon; Expected to Open by October 15 Mumbai.Sion Railway Bridge Set to Reopen Soon; Expected to Open by October 15 Mumbai.
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Three key bridges in Mumbai, in Sion, Vidyavihar and Goregaon, are set to open to traffic today, after prolonged delays, easing movement at congested junctions and improving east-west connectivity.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar are scheduled to inaugurate the projects virtually. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the ceremony on Wednesday, following which the bridges will be opened to motorists.

Together costing Rs 538 crore, the three projects include the new Sion bridge, the Vidyavihar east-west connector and a 1.26-km elevated stretch in Goregaon East, being built as part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.

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Although the bridges were ready for use, their opening had been held up pending formal inauguration, drawing criticism from citizens and opposition leaders. Senior civic officials said finishing work, including painting and the installation of signboards, had contributed to the delay.

The new Sion bridge, among the most awaited of the three projects, will replace the century-old structure that was declared unfit in a structural audit in 2019. The old bridge was closed to traffic more than two years ago.

Sion Railway Bridge Set to Reopen Soon; Expected to Open by October 15 Mumbai.(Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Sion Railway Bridge Set to Reopen Soon; Expected to Open by October 15 Mumbai.
(Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Built at a cost of Rs 60 crore, the new bridge is 61 metres long, compared with 40 metres for the earlier structure. It will have four vehicular lanes, against two previously, and a dedicated footpath connecting commuters to Sion railway station. An underpass will also facilitate vehicular and pedestrian movement.

The Vidyavihar bridge, conceived in 1991 and taken up for construction in 2016, will provide a direct link between the eastern and western sides of the suburb. Built at a cost of Rs 178 crore, it is expected to cut travel time by up to 20 minutes.

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The third project, a 1.26-km elevated corridor in Goregaon East, is part of the GMLR. Estimated to cost Rs 300 crore, the stretch begins near the Dindoshi court and descends near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Motorists will be able to continue towards the eastern suburbs from there using the existing road network.

The elevated stretch is expected to ease congestion on the Western Express Highway, while providing a link towards the eastern suburbs ahead of the completion of the larger GMLR project.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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