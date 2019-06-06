Mumbai: Bridges closed, major roads barricaded; motorists brace for severe traffic congestion

WITH large sections of road barricaded across the suburbs for infrastructure projects, Mumbai residents are bracing for very bad traffic congestion along key roads through the monsoon.

Advertising

Motorists have begun to face long traffic pile-ups on account of multiple road closures in effect simultaneously – barricading for the Metro Rail works, for municipal works such as sewerage projects and hydraulic engineering work, various road closures for repairs to bridges found to be unsafe for use, and all this in addition to road repair works and trenching for laying of utilities that remain incomplete in patches across the city even though it is nearly a week since the May 31 deadline to complete them.

In the central suburbs, a bridge across the Mithi River connecting Kurla to Air India Colony remains incomplete. The road, having been closed in 2014 for over a year while one arm of the new bridge was built, will see traffic in both directions use the single completed arm of the bridge right through the monsoon and the rest of the year.

“The east-west connectivity from Kurla to Kalina or Santacruz is worse now than it was years ago – the CST Road bridge is barricaded for two separate projects. Part of the road is closed for a flyover construction and another part is closed for Metro digging. The connection from CST Road to Bandra Kurla Complex is also barricaded for two projects. The main BKC Road near the Kurla junction is clogged by rows of parked heavy vehicles,” said Kirti Gupta, who lives in Ghatkopar and commutes to BKC. “It’s a 10-km journey and sometimes I am on the road for over an hour,” she complains.

Advertising

In addition, the Kurla-SCLR Road also has barricading for multiple projects – the Metro Rail and a sewerage project by the BMC. With a key bridge connecting Eastern Express Highway at Ghatkopar to LBS Marg now closed for urgent repairs, the traffic police have directed heavy vehicles heading southward to use LBS Marg until Kurla-SCLR junction, leading to worse congestion on a road that witnesses long traffic jams even otherwise. There is also fresh barricading along Eastern Express Highway near the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road, while the latter road is itself barricaded – just months since it was concretised – for a flyover project.

Long traffic snarls were witnessed this past weekend on the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar link road towards Eastern Express Highway after fresh barricading was put up. “The congestion started at the end of the Eastern Freeway. A lane was already dug up due to which vehicles were already moving slowly. Now they have dug up another lane on the link road, and with a signal at the junction, movement was choked,” said a motorist. He said when he called the traffic control room to inquire, officials said the digging had been undertaken without traffic police permission.

On the closure of the bridge on Ghatkopar-Andheri link road, a senior traffic police official said they were informed only on May 29, and two days later, the bridge was suddenly shut for motorists.

“We had suggested to BMC officials to install steel plates below the bridge and carry out the repair works so that the bridge remains safe for commuters and traffic is not affected. The bridge was suddenly shut on Friday evening and due to heavy density of vehicles using one carriageway, there was traffic chaos,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Pravin Padwal.

In the western suburbs, on Monday night, digital media expert Hardik Rachch said it took him two hours to cross the Juhu patch where a crucial Juhu Tara bridge that connects to Andheri was shut. “I take that road everyday to go to my workplace in Bandra. That day the traffic was at a standstill. I have now started taking a new route,” he said, adding that travel time to work on an average has been increasing every day.

The key Gokhale Road bridge connecting Andheri east and west, partially closed since a collapse in July last year, remains barricaded in two large sections, leading to traffic pile-ups even on the weekend.

In Lower Parel, with Delisle Road bridge shut for several months now, office goers heading towards Lower Parel station have to walk on a narrow lane below the bridge to access the platform. Several complain of a possible stampede like situation during rush hours.

“About three weeks back, half of the lane was covered with barricades for some road work. A BMC truck came to clear hawkers who started protesting. We were pushed from all sides, the situation got close to a stampede but thankfully no one was injured,” said Apurva Murthy, who works at an advertising firm in Lower Parel. “It will get worse during the monsoon,” she added.

Officials from the BMC’s Road department admitted that many roads remain dug up long after the May 31 deadline. “At many places, trenching has been done after the deadline for underground utilities. The main problem is, all such permissions are granted by ward offices, so in many cases we don’t even get to know that a particular road is dug up. Most of such unplanned digging is done for emergency services such as water pipeline repairs, sewerage lines, stormwater drains, etc. The telecom companies and other agencies like gas and electricity are also responsible for this mess. Ideally, apart from emergency works, other digging is supposed to follow a preplanned schedule, but hardly any department follows the rules,” said a senior official from the Roads and Traffic department of the BMC.

The official added, “We have issued instructions to all the ward offices not to give any new permission for digging.”

Advertising

Despite repeated attempts, Chief Engineer of the Roads and Traffic department Arun Nadagouder and Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal were not available for a comment.