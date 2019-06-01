Mumbai: Bridge shut near Ghatkopar bus depot

With the deadline set by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to shut all dilapidated bridges in the city ending on Friday, the BMC closed a 15 meter-long bridge over a nullah near the Ghatkopar bus depot on the busy Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road in the evening. However, according to BMC’s latest list of dilapidated bridges, among 29 such structures, about 20 extremely dilapidated bridges are still being used by commuters.

With the road connecting Eastern Express Highway (EEH) with Ghatkopar East, the closure of the bridge led to huge traffic jam. “Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road is closed from Rasika Bar to EEH due to a major crack observed below the small bridge next to Ghatkopar depot,” said a BMC official.

The official added that the bridge was declared dilapidated by the BMC following a structural audit last August. The audit had suggested demolition and reconstruction of bridge. However, it was operational till Friday.

“Since the closure has led to huge traffic, we will seek the IIT’s opinion on whether it can be opened partially for light vehicles,” the official said.

Former Ghatkopar corporator, Pravin Chheda, questioned the delay in closing the bridge. “The letter related to the closure of the bridge on the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road was issued by the BMC’s bridge department on May 17. Then why did neither the N ward office (Ghatkopar) nor the traffic police put up a notice regarding it for the commuters?”