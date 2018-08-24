Mumbai: Bridge shut, Kalyan traffic woes increases

Traffic police are trying to find alternative ways. Express Photo by Deepak Joshi Traffic police are trying to find alternative ways. Express Photo by Deepak Joshi

With the Netavali bridge closed, traffic woes in Kalyan have increased. The traffic police are trying to find alternative ways and have contacted experts to find out if the bridge could be reopened with reinforcements. DCP (traffic) Amit Kale said: “The existing bridge was bearing the entire load. We have contacted experts at the IIT to find out if the old bridge can stay with reinforcements, instead of breaking it down completely.”

Residents, however, claimed that mismanagement by the traffic police had led to the present situation.

“Trucks should not be allowed in the city limits during the day. The Mumbra and Shil-Daighar traffic is now leading to congestion on roads in Kalyan,” said Keshav Bhanot, a local resident.

Kale disagreed. “Only local heavy vehicles ply through the day. Heavy vehicles coming from outside the city are allowed to ply only at night. We are trying to manage the traffic and the situation will be brought under control soon,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App