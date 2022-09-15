scorecardresearch
Mumbai bridge shut for an hour over eroding joint

Chief engineer of the bridges department, Satish Thosar said, “The BMC inspected the bridge and found that the mastic on the steel plates near the expansion joints had given way. It will take up technical work to place it again. A structural audit of the bridge has been conducted, and it is safe.”

A team of civic officials visited the site to check the structural stability of the bridge.

The Kemps Corner bridge on Pedder road in South Mumbai was closed for traffic for about one hour on Wednesday, following complaints of erosion of a bridge joint. A team of civic officials visited the site to check the structural stability of the bridge.

