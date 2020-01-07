Mumbai bridge reconstruction: CR gives nod to install girders

The about 140-year-old Hancock bridge, connecting Sandhurst Road railway station to Byculla over the railway tracks, was demolished in 2016 after it was declared dilapidated in a structural audit report. (File/Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) The about 140-year-old Hancock bridge, connecting Sandhurst Road railway station to Byculla over the railway tracks, was demolished in 2016 after it was declared dilapidated in a structural audit report. (File/Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

With the bridge department of the Central Railway (CR) recently giving its nod to install iron girders, work on Hancock bridge, which was demolished four years ago, is expected to pick up pace. However, the final permission from the commissioner of railway safety (CRS) is still awaited.

BMC officials said CR’s chief engineer (Bridges) gave permission to launch iron girders — support beam used for construction — on December 30.

The about 140-year-old Hancock bridge, connecting Sandhurst Road railway station to Byculla over the railway tracks, was demolished in 2016 after it was declared dilapidated in a structural audit report.

With the work being awarded to a blacklisted company, the contract was scrapped on the orders of the Bombay High Court in 2016. In 2018, the work was awarded to another contractor. The BMC, which was to execute the project with the Railways, set a deadline of 18 months to complete the work. However, work has since been moving at a snail’s pace.

“So far, work on installing 17 girders on both sides of the railway tracks has been completed. To install a second set of girders, the cost of the project could increase… the deadline would also have to be extended. As soon as a proposal with all such details on further work is formulated, it will be tabled before the Standing Committee,” said an official from BMC.

