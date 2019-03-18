Mumbai bridge collapse: Auditor arrested after preliminary inquiry report reveals negligence

Four days after Mumbai’s CST bridge collapsed, claiming six lives and injuring over 30 people, an auditor, who had conducted the audit of the bridge, was arrested on Monday. The police action against Neerajkumar Desai of Prof DD Desai Associated Engineering Consultants comes following an FIR lodged in the case on Friday.

“We first detained Desai Sunday after ascertaining negligence on his part.” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Abhishek Trimukhe told reporters. Later, they arrested him under section 304(II) of Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, he added. Desai will be produced in a local court Tuesday. Police also recorded statements of other officials, including Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC, Sanjay Darade, Trimukhe said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued showcause notice to structural auditor Prof DD Desai Associated Engineering Consultants and Analysts Private Limited, and contractor RPS Infrastructure Private Limited as part of the blacklisting process initiated against them. They had been told to file their replies within 15 days from the issuance of the notice, officials said.

Preliminary inquiry report had pointed towards negligence on part of the auditor and contractor. While the report blamed Prof Desai for not carrying out structural audit correctly and observed major lapses in the work of his firm, the contractor has been held guilty of conducting poor repair work that resulted in the collapse of the bridge.

A portion of the foot overbridge in Mumbai connecting the north end of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with BT Lane near Anzuman Islam School collapsed on Thursday evening.

This is a second major incident of a bridge collapse in the last one year since the Andheri tragedy in which 2 people died.