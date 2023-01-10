Mumbai breathes easy as air quality improves; AQI may worsen again this week, say experts

AFTER RECORDING a ‘Very Poor’ Air-Quality Index for four consecutive days last week, the city’s air quality showed a significant improvement on Monday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) dashboard, the overall AQI was recorded at 208.

Between January 5 and 8, Mumbai recorded an AQI of above 300, which went up to 317 on January 7. The AQI readings in several pockets of the city also saw improvement.

Worli recorded saw an AQI reading of 104 followed by 108 in Bhandup, 114 in Borivali and 173 in Andheri. The AQI was at 215 in Colaba followed by 228 in Malad and 273 in Mazagaon.

With 303, Chembur in the eastern suburbs continued to record worse AQI in the city. Weather experts attributed this poor reading to vehicular and industrial emissions from this spot.

The experts also attributed the improvement in the current AQI condition to the current wind pattern in the city.

“From Monday morning onwards the speed of local surface winds has increased and breeze from the sea has also started to blow. This has resulted in the dispersion of the suspended air particulate matter. The city will experience better air quality for the next two-three days after that it will again get worse,” Gufran Beig, senior scientist and project director at SAFAR, told The Indian Express.

He said that usually wind reversal in the city used to take place after every four or five days, however this year it is taking place after every 15 days.

“The overall temperature in Mumbai has also shown a marginal increase during the weekend this has also led to improved AQI, since low temperature results in the formation of smog and mist in the atmosphere,” he said.

The Santacruz observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius on Monday morning while the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.1 degrees.

Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD, Mumbai said that the temperature levels rose last weekend due to the presence of moisture in the air.

“Throughout this week, Mumbai will record minimum temperature between 16 and 18 degrees. The weather will be pleasant but less cool than last week. However, the temperatures may decline further in the coming week,” Nair added.

Safar’s AQI monitoring chart pegs an AQI between 0 and 50 as ‘Good’, between 51 and 100 is considered ‘Satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 is termed ‘Moderate’, between 201 and 300 is regarded ‘Poor’, reading between 301-400 is ‘Very Poor’ and an AQI beyond 400 is labelled as ‘Severe’.