Mumbai: Breast implant surgery in Thailand clinic goes wrong

A 44-year-old nurse from Australia, who underwent a breast augmentation surgery in Thailand eight months ago, was examined by doctors at a city hospital after the procedure allegedly went wrong.

The woman came to India for a second opinion after doctors in Australia told her that no silicone implant was found in her breasts. Multiple tests, including MRI and ultrasound, showed scattered masses of silicone in both breasts.

A breast implant is a prosthesis used to change the size, shape and contour of a woman’s breast. The procedure costs Rs 3-5 lakh.

In this case, the woman underwent the silicone implant procedure at half the price in a Thailand clinic. Four months later, her breast turned red, lost its shape and she felt lumps while touching them.

The nurse, who lives in Australia, first underwent a test there where doctors found no silicone implant in her breast. She then travelled to Thailand where she found the clinic shut.

In June she visited Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai where tests showed that instead of a silicone implant, doctors in Thailand had injected silicone gel in her breast. A mammography confirmed there were no silicone implants in her breast. “The silicone granules were ruptured and spread across her breast,” said oncologist Dr Meghal Sanghvi. “The patient had been given silicone injections in the breast rather than implants which explained the discounted rates,” she added.

Silicone injections have been banned by the US Food And Drug Administration due to adverse reports. According to radiologist Dr Bhagyam Nagarajan, the injection would often enlarge lymph nodes in armpits.