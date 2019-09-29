Mumbai: Brazilian man held with Rs 2-crore drug

A Brazilian national was held with more than 1,000 gram of methaqualone – a hypnotic drug – worth Rs 2 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, police said Saturday.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs caught Joao DaSilva when he landed at Mumbai on September 25. A Customs official said that the department had received information that DaSilva had smuggled narcotics into India from Brazil.

A physical examination revealed that DaSilva had ingested a number of methaqualone capsules and also concealed some in his rectum. The AIU sought permission from the court to admit DaSilva to a hospital and retrieved the drugs. It informed the court Saturday that it had recovered 1035 grams of methaqualone capsules worth Rs 2 crore from the accused.

DaSilva was produced in court Saturday and sent to police custody till October 5.