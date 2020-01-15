Mumbai: Brazilian gets 10-yr in jail for possession of 7.2 kg cocaine

During interrogation, Mattos said that in February 2015, he had brought 3 kg of cocaine through the international airport. (Representational Image) During interrogation, Mattos said that in February 2015, he had brought 3 kg of cocaine through the international airport. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old Brazilian national was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Tuesday, after he was found in possession of 7.2 kg of cocaine at the Mumbai international airport in 2015.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Guilherme Elizeu Navas De Mattos after it received a tip-off on October 19, 2015 that he was travelling on an Air Emirates flight with the drug. Two employees of the airline assisted the NCB by becoming independent witnesses to Mattos’ arrest and seizure of the cocaine.

During interrogation, Mattos said that in February 2015, he had brought 3 kg of cocaine through the international airport.

According to prosecution, led by Special Public Prosecutor Leena Shinde, the court relied on evidence including the seizure, forensic proof and witnesses, including NCB officers, the two airline employees and managers of hotels where Mattos had stayed in during his earlier visits to the country. Mattos’ co-accused, Ally Hassan Bosco, who was also arrested, absconded while the trial was pending. Three more men have been named as accused.

Mattos was found guilty under Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App