Mumbai: BPCL, ALIMCO partner to provide aids to disabled people

Over a hundred differently abled people received mobility aids on Monday at an event held by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Chembur. The mobility aids are designed to assist people with orthopedic, visual, auditory, mental and cerebral disabilities. The aids, manufactured by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, included SmartCane, SmartPhone, Tricycle Convention Hand Propelled and BTE Digital Type Hearing Aid.

According to E Rozario, General Manager (Admin) at the BPCL refinery, the total number of beneficiaries of this initiative was 112 and the total number of aids distributed was 220. A spokesperson from the CSR team of BPCL said that the beneficiaries were identified after conducting three assessment camps in the areas surrounding the BPCL premises (Mahul, Ambapada, Gavangaon, Anik Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Govandi and Chembur).

On receiving a SmartCane and a SmartPhone, Lalita Chandrakanth Gajre, a 29-year-old beneficiary from Chembur Vashinaka Bharat Nagar with visual impairment, said, “Now I can be independent. The cane will warn me of incoming danger so I don’t need anyone to be by my side constantly.”

“Around 2.8 per cent of India’s population suffers from some sort of disability,” said Sanjay Mandal, Regional Head of ALIMCO. “The government grant allocated to provide them with aid is not enough. Therefore, we partnered with BPCL to provide differently-abled people with aid through CSR.”