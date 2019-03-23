Mumbai: Boy falls off train, crushed under wheels on last day of Class X exam

A 17-year-old boy was crushed to death after he allegedly fell off a running train near Dockyard Road railway station, police said.

The boy, identified as Zubair Siddiqui, a student of Class X at Anjuman-e-Islam School, was returning to his house in Wadala from CSMT after writing his last examination on Thursday when the incident happened, they said.

“As the train was entering Dockyard Road station, he fell off the train and came in direct contact with the wheels. He died immediately due to the severe injuries,” an officer from Wadala GRP said. Siddiqui was travelling with his friends, who had boarded the male first-class coach, while he had boarded the female first-class coach, police said. The police said they were yet to ascertain why he had boarded the coach reserved for women.

According to Zubair’s father, Atiullah Khan Zubair was a good football player. “He had been contacted by some football clubs, who wanted him to play for them. But he needed to give them his Class X certificate and hence Zubair was eagerly waiting for the exam to conclude,” he said.

The Wadala GRP has lodged a case on charges of accidental death in the matter. “It is possible that the boy lost balance and fell off the train,” an officer said.