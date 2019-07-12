Mumbai: Boy falls off high-rise, suicide suspected

A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by jumping off the terrace of a 18-storey residential building in Wadala.

The deceased, Riyan Chakravarty, was a Class VIII student and stayed on the fourteenth floor of Girnar Heights. He jumped from the terrace around 4 pm, said police. “He went to school and his tuitions on Thursday, following which, he reached home and jumped to his death. There was a loud thud when he fell from the terrace… other residents found him and informed his family,” said a police officer.

Riyan was alone at home at the time of incident, as his parents — his father is a stock broker and his mother a banker — were away at work, said police. His chappals were found on the water tank on the terrace, leading to the suspicion that it was suicide, an officer said. Riyan was rushed to the government-run Sion hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police said that no suicide note has been found yet.