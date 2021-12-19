Mumbai: Boy drowns after falling into lift shaft filled with water

A seven-year-old boy drowned after falling into a lift shaft filled with rainwater at an under-construction site of an SRA building where slum dwellers had organised a wedding in Andheri (west) on Friday.

An FIR has been registered against the site supervisor and others for not taking adequate security measures.

The deceased, Mehboob Khan, had gone there with his parents to attend the wedding. The police said the wedding was organized by workers on the ground floor without any permission.

Khan was playing when he is suspected to have fallen into the lift shaft filled with rainwater. “As music was on, nobody would have heard any sound. When his parents could not find him, they searched for him and found his slippers floating in the shaft,” a police officer said. He was pulled out from the water and taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

A police official from DN Nagar police station said, “Those who organized the wedding are also at fault. For now, we have booked the supervisor of the site under section 304A (death due to negligence) of IPC for failing to take adequate safety measures. We have booked others who may be responsible for the incident and will name them after their roles are ascertained.”

Some months ago, another boy from a nearby slum had drowned in a pit in the same compound.