Mumbai boy feared drowned in Arabian sea rescued; search underway for two more persons

A 14-year-old boy feared to have drowned in the Arabian sea in Mumbai was rescued by the fire brigade on Saturday.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), they received information of a boy being carried away by high tide in the sea near Geeta Nagar, Colaba, around 3.40 pm. A rescue operation by the fire officials along with Mumbai Police and 108 Ambulance was initiated to trace the boy.

Search operations are underway for a 26-year-old man and an eight-year-old boy who are feared to have drowned in Arabian Sea at Mumbai’s Marine drive. The former had jumped into the sea to rescue the later. pic.twitter.com/QWkVPgy12j — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 6, 2019

The boy was finally rescued safely by the firefighters, reported MFB.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man jumped into the sea to rescue an eight-year-old boy who was swept away by tide at Marine Drive. Officials are yet to trace them and search operations are underway. Navy helicopters have also been put to service.