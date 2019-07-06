Toggle Menu
Mumbai boy feared drowned in Arabian sea rescued; search underway for two more personshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-boy-drown-rescue-operation-marine-drive-arabian-sea-5818528/

Mumbai boy feared drowned in Arabian sea rescued; search underway for two more persons

A rescue operation by the fire officials along with Mumbai Police and 108 Ambulance service was initiated to trace the boy. 

Mumbai boy drowned, Mumbai youth drowned, Mumbai drownede youth rescued, mumbai youth rescued, mumbai boy rescued, marine drive, Mumbai youth arabian sea drowned, indian express
Rescue operations underway at Marine Drive. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

A 14-year-old boy feared to have drowned in the Arabian sea in Mumbai was rescued by the fire brigade on Saturday.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), they received information of a boy being carried away by high tide in the sea near Geeta Nagar, Colaba, around 3.40 pm. A rescue operation by the fire officials along with Mumbai Police and 108 Ambulance was initiated to trace the boy.

The boy was finally rescued safely by the firefighters, reported MFB.

Mumbai boy drowned, Mumbai youth drowned, Mumbai drownede youth rescued, mumbai youth rescued, mumbai boy rescued, marine drive, Mumbai youth arabian sea drowned, indian express
Indian Navy helicopters were put to service to trace the missing persons. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man jumped into the sea to rescue an eight-year-old boy who was swept away by tide at Marine Drive. Officials are yet to trace them and search operations are underway. Navy helicopters have also been put to service.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Karnataka crisis: 11 MLAs submit resignation, leaves ruling Cong-JD(S) coalition in tizzy
2 Punjab: 13, including 11 ex-policemen, convicted in jail inmate murder case
3 MDMK chief Vaiko files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls