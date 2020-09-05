scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 05, 2020
Mumbai: Boy dies after tree branch falls on him in Lower Parel

The BMC is responsible for trimming and pruning trees in public spaces across the city before monsoon. However, trees on private premises are the responsibility of property owners.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: September 5, 2020 11:16:18 am
The boy was rushed to Wadia hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A nine-year-old boy died after a tree branch fell on him in Lower Parel area on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1:30 pm at Marwadi chawl on Pandurang Budhkar Road. The boy was rushed to Wadia hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

