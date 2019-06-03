Mumbai-bound GoAir flight with 158 onboard makes emergency landing at Aurangabad

A Mumbai-bound GoAir flight made an emergency landing at Aurangabad airport on Sunday due to technical fault.

The GoAir flight G8 586 was flying from Patna on Sunday with 158 people on board, including cabin crew members.

“Go Air made an emergency landing at Aurangabad airport due to technical glitch,” an airlines spokesperson said. The flight landed at 4.50 pm on Sunday. “Until 7.30 pm, there was no message from Go Air. All passengers are stranded at Aurangabad airport,” a passenger Sanjay Gupta tweeted.

Another passenger Niraj Gupta said, “We waited for three hours and there was no solution provided by the airlines initially.”

Passenger Sarvesh Shreskar tweeted that passengers had no idea how to travel onward to Mumbai in absence of airlines support.

The spokesperson added that all passengers landed safely. “They will be accommodated on an alternate flight to destination,” the spokesperson said.

By Sunday night, GoAir airlines had to arrange for a bus service from Aurangabad to Mumbai to shift all passengers.

Officials attached with the airlines said the private carrier does not operate at Aurangabad airport and had no ground assistance for onward flight from Aurangabad airport to Mumbai airport.

At the time of going to press, the bus had not reached Aurangabad airport to pick passengers.