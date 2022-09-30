Mumbai: Both Sena factions start preparations for Dussehra rallies

Both the factions of the Shiv Sena have started preparations for their Dussehra rally to be held at Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai on October 5. Party workers said on Thursday that Sena leaders Anil Parab and Anil Desai have met Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil, and discussed traffic arrangements to be undertaken for the rally.

“We have met police officials and discussed all necessary measures, including the dedicated routes to the venue, to ensure that the rally takes place peacefully, and in a disciplined manner. Following a detailed planning, the party workers have been instructed to follow the route map made by police and other necessary steps,” Parab said.

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, meanwhile, has released a teaser video to announce that they will hold a Dussehra rally at Bandra Kurla Complex ground of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on October 5.

The 20-second clip — showing the Sena’s electoral symbol (bow and arrow) along with the party’s roaring tiger logo — has the voice of the late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray with his photograph, and also photographs of his father Keshav Thackeray, Aanand Dighe and Eknath Shinde. The video, created with the late Shiv Sena founder’s voice, states, “The saffron flag of Shivaji Maharaj, the saffron flag of Shiv Sena, and the saffron flag of Hindutva must keep flying in the sky, continuously and consistently.” Posting the video on Twitter, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde also mentioned that the saffron flag of Shivaji, Shiv Sena, and Hindutva should continue to flutter. The Shinde camp has also released a poster with photographs of Keshav Thackeray, Shinde, and Shinde’s mentor Aanand Dighe.