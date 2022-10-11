scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Mumbai: Caught red-handed, thieves give Borivali jeweller and police the slip

A police patrol van rushed to Jagannath Gangaram Karekar Jewellers and gave chase but the burglars managed to escape with loot worth Rs 28.30 lakh.

The incident took place around 4.40 am at Jagannath Gangaram Karekar Jewellers, a jewellery store on Ram Mandir Road at Prerna Nagar in Borivali West. (Representational Image)

A gang of burglars stole gold, silver and cash, collectively worth Rs 28.30 lakh, in an early morning burglary at a jewellery shop in Mumbai’s Borivali and managed to escape in a car despite being caught red-handed by the jeweller, and a police van giving chase.

The incident took place around 4.40 am at Jagannath Gangaram Karekar Jewellers, a jewellery store on Ram Mandir Road at Prerna Nagar in Borivali West.

According to the police, around 5.24 am, a resident staying in the building where the store is located called the jeweller’s wife and informed her that the store was being robbed. Within six minutes, the jeweller, his wife and two children rushed to the spot and noticed that the shop’s grill was open. The jeweller entered to see the iron shutters open, the glass door shattered and a cutter lying on the floor, the police said. He spotted two burglars and raised an alarm. The burglars rushed out and escaped in a car, along with two others who were in the vehicle, the police added.

The jeweller called the police control room, and within minutes, a patrolling police van from Borivali police station rushed to the spot and gave the burglars a chase. However, the thieves managed to escape via Lokmanya Tilak Road towards Mumbai. “Investigations are on to nab them,” said Ninad Sawant, senior inspector of Borivali police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...Premium
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...
More from Mumbai

According to the police, the store owner had an alarm system that included a sensor on the shutters. However, the burglars had deactivated the sensors and smashed a CCTV camera outside the shop. They also took the DVR of the six CCTV cameras installed in the shop, police added.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 01:06:06 pm
Next Story

3 reasons to buy a 5G smartphone in 2022, and 3 reasons to stick to your 4G device

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement