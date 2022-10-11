Mumbai: Caught red-handed, thieves give Borivali jeweller and police the slip

A gang of burglars stole gold, silver and cash, collectively worth Rs 28.30 lakh, in an early morning burglary at a jewellery shop in Mumbai’s Borivali and managed to escape in a car despite being caught red-handed by the jeweller, and a police van giving chase.

The incident took place around 4.40 am at Jagannath Gangaram Karekar Jewellers, a jewellery store on Ram Mandir Road at Prerna Nagar in Borivali West.

According to the police, around 5.24 am, a resident staying in the building where the store is located called the jeweller’s wife and informed her that the store was being robbed. Within six minutes, the jeweller, his wife and two children rushed to the spot and noticed that the shop’s grill was open. The jeweller entered to see the iron shutters open, the glass door shattered and a cutter lying on the floor, the police said. He spotted two burglars and raised an alarm. The burglars rushed out and escaped in a car, along with two others who were in the vehicle, the police added.

The jeweller called the police control room, and within minutes, a patrolling police van from Borivali police station rushed to the spot and gave the burglars a chase. However, the thieves managed to escape via Lokmanya Tilak Road towards Mumbai. “Investigations are on to nab them,” said Ninad Sawant, senior inspector of Borivali police station.

According to the police, the store owner had an alarm system that included a sensor on the shutters. However, the burglars had deactivated the sensors and smashed a CCTV camera outside the shop. They also took the DVR of the six CCTV cameras installed in the shop, police added.