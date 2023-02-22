Senior citizen in Mumbai’s Borivali loses Rs 2.36 lakh to cyber fraud

A retired bank employee in Mumbai was cheated out of Rs 2,36,110 by cyber criminals who asked him to share his credit card details and then sent a suspicious link to his mobile number. Without sharing his credit card details or opening the link, the victim still lost large sums of money from his bank account, the police said.

Premanand Shirodkar, 70, has a subscription to a music streaming service. The cyber-criminal called him and told him that he can get a refund for his music subscription if he shares his card details, which the victim refused to do. Eventually, the accused sent a link to Shirodkar’s mobile number, which the victim did not open either, the police said.

However, Shirodkar alleged that after this, his phone hung. The phone’s battery suddenly got drained and so he kept it to charge. When the phone finally restarted, the victim saw that numerous transactions had been carried out through Amazon Pay on his credit card.

Shirodkar, a retired Royal Bank of Scotland employee, called his bank to report the fraudulent transactions carried out on his credit card. The bank then asked Shirodkar to file a police complaint.

On February 20, the MHB Colony police station in Borivali registered an offence under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information and Technology Act.