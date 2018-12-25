Mumbai: Borivali commuters drive AC local train’s popularity

In a year since it started operations on the Western Railway (WR), the AC local train has garnered most number of commuters in Borivali, data provided by the WR indicated.

Following demands from the commuters, the WR has provided additional halts to the AC local at Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Dahisar, Mira Road, Naigaon and Nallasopara stations from November 1. Earlier, the train used to only halt at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Borivali, Bhayander and Vasai Road stations.

In November, more than 3,500 tickets were sold at these seven stations. Approximately, 47,800 passengers took the AC locals from these stations. This has generated additional revenue of Rs 19.67 lakh, WR sources said. With revenue worth Rs 4.47 lakh, the Mira Road station has contributed greatly by registering the highest earnings among the seven stations.

Between December 1 to 20, 2,700 tickets have been sold in these seven stations. Approximately, 34,000 passengers have taken the AC locals from these stations, generating an additional revenue of Rs 14.08 lakh. Once again, Mira Road station has come on top by generating revenue worth Rs 4.47 lakh.

Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of WR, said that as a Christmas bonanza, Railways has decided to extend the introductory fare offer of 1.2 times that of the same journey in first class for a period of four months.

Initially, this offer was available for the first six months, which was extended to another six months. Now, it has again been extended for four months. Accordingly, the existing fare will now be applicable upto April 24, 2019.

The AC local train service was introduced in Mumbai on December 25, 2017. The country’s first and only AC suburban train started its maiden run from Borivali to Churchgate. The train at present runs between Churchgate and Virar with 12 services on all days except on Saturday and Sunday. Out of these 12, eight run as fast local trains between Churchgate and Virar, while three fast services run between Churchgate and Borivali.