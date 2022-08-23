Mumbai: Booked under Pocso Act, two of housing society granted bail

A special court in Mumbai has granted anticipatory bail to a secretary and a member of a housing society after a case was filed against them for allegedly posting on WhatsApp groups a CCTV grab of a nine-year-old child urinating on the stairs of the building.

The two were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The case was filed in May on the complaint of the minor’s mother who had said that a video was posted on two of the society’s WhatsApp groups. It was alleged that this had defamed the family.

The court in its order said that the concerned video was available with the police for the probe and the accused’s personal presence in police custody was not required. The accused in their defence had claimed that they had been falsely implicated.

The court granted the anticipatory bail with conditions.