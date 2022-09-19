scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Mumbai: 17-year-old booked for cutting birthday cake with sword

A video of the incident which took place on Friday surfaced on social media

A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, an official said.

An offence has been registered against a 17-year-old boy for allegedly cutting 21 cakes with a sword while celebrating his birthday on a crowded street in the western suburb of Borivali here, police said on Monday.

A video of the incident which took place on Friday surfaced on social media, following which the offence was registered on Sunday, an official from MHB police station said.

The video shows the boy cutting cakes with a sword along with his friends, he said.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 09:28:12 pm
