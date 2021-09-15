scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Mumbai: Book by BMC official recounts Dharavi's fight against pandemic

In July, the 'Dharavi model', launched by the BMC to contain the spread of virus, drew praise from the World Health Organisation for its "aggressive action" in containing the pandemic.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 15, 2021 1:11:42 am
The book also highlights the challenges faced by health workers, initial aggression and fear among residents to get tested and resistance to moving to a quarantine facility.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a book, ‘The Dharavi Model’, by Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which chronicles the accounts of frontline workers and law enforcement officials in tackling the pandemic in Dharavi.

In his book, which has a foreword by Thackeray, Dighavkar recounts the detection of the first case in Dharavi, the panic, struggles of lockdown enforcement, how the virus was contained in the slum and the work by his staff.



After the first case on April 1, 2020, Dharavi became a Covid hotspot and cases kept rising, finally breaching the 2,000 mark.

It was only in June last year that cases began falling.



