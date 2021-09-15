Mumbai: Book by BMC official recounts Dharavi’s fight against pandemic

September 15, 2021 1:11:42 am
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a book, ‘The Dharavi Model’, by Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which chronicles the accounts of frontline workers and law enforcement officials in tackling the pandemic in Dharavi.
In his book, which has a foreword by Thackeray, Dighavkar recounts the detection of the first case in Dharavi, the panic, struggles of lockdown enforcement, how the virus was contained in the slum and the work by his staff.
The book also highlights the challenges faced by health workers, initial aggression and fear among residents to get tested and resistance to moving to a quarantine facility.
After the first case on April 1, 2020, Dharavi became a Covid hotspot and cases kept rising, finally breaching the 2,000 mark.
It was only in June last year that cases began falling.
In July, the ‘Dharavi model’, launched by the BMC to contain the spread of virus, drew praise from the World Health Organisation for its “aggressive action” in containing the pandemic.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-