Mumbai-based bonsai artist introduces the art to tribal schoolchildren

Bonsais are the best way to have a green space in a restricted space, says Vinita Agarwal, a Mumbai-based artist who pursued the art of growing miniature trees in pots in 1980. She regularly conducts bonsai workshops for tribal schoolchildren at Karjat in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

“Growing up as a young girl, I found solace in gardening and plants. When I first moved to Mumbai, a lack of space meant that every windowsill was occupied by house plants in little pots. It was in 1980 that I first heard of Jyoti Parekh and her husband. They were among the very few people in India at the time who were trained in the art of bonsais,” said Agarwal.

On December 5, Agarwal hosted Vietnamese bonsai artist and landscapist Vinh Lam Ngoc at a workshop, which 135 school students attended. Since 2002, workshops have been held at her one-acre farmhouse in Karjat, Bonsai Vatika, which is home to about 1,500 bonsais planted for the tribal schoolchildren.

“In a year, we organise workshops two-three times at my farmhouse. In the last workshop, we had Vinh Lam Ngoc from Vietnam as a guest…The workshops are a method to introduce the school children to the art of bonsai, the propagation methods and how to have flowering and fruiting plants within space constraints. The children had the opportunity to interact with these masters despite the language barrier. The free workshops end with each of the students getting a bonsai sapling to start off with,” she said.