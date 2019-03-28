Mumbai: Accused of sexual abuse and murders, man moves HC, urges cases be heard in single court

REHAN QURESHI, booked in over 10 sexual abuse cases and for the murder of two minors in 2010, on Wednesday moved a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking that all cases, in which he will be facing trial, be heard by a single court.

Qureshi, through his advocate Nazneen Qureshi, filed a writ petition before the HC seeking transfer of all cases to the Mumbai sessions court. He claimed that proceedings in various courts will cause unnecessary adjournments as court dates would clash and he won’t be able to defend himself properly.

Qureshi was arrested in September 2018 on suspicion of him having raped a minor. The police claimed that Qureshi had not only committed the crime, but had also been involved in other offences, including two murders in Nehru Nagar in 2010. The cases against him are lodged in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

Zakir Naik aide seeks bail

Alleged Zakir Naik aide Abdul Kadir Najmudin Sathak, arrested last week, filed for bail on Wednesday after the court sent him to judicial custody. Sathak has claimed in his bail plea that the Enforcement Directorate has not submitted any evidence to show that he had acquired or dealt with any property obtained directly or indirectly through alleged proceeds of crime. The ED has been directed to file a reply.