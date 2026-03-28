Mumbai: Why BMC now need entire 27,000 sq m land for Worli STP, not 17,756 sq m, asks HC

On March 23, the HC had asked the BMC and SRA officials to jointly visit the site to identify the area of over 17,000 sq. metres which, as per the state government, was reserved for the STP.

The Bombay High Court on Friday sought to know the reasons for BMC’s change in stand after the civic body said it required the entire over 27,000 square metres instead of 17,756 sq metres for the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Worli.

The HC directed the BMC to file an affidavit stating reasons for the change in stand.

Earlier, the HC had allowed BMC to utilise the available plot of 17,756 square metres and had said it would later examine how the reservation for a larger area of 27,698 square metres was reduced to nearly 17,000 square metres to build a transit camp for a slum rehabilitation project.