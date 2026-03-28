The Bombay High Court on Friday sought to know the reasons for BMC’s change in stand after the civic body said it required the entire over 27,000 square metres instead of 17,756 sq metres for the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Worli.
The HC directed the BMC to file an affidavit stating reasons for the change in stand.
Earlier, the HC had allowed BMC to utilise the available plot of 17,756 square metres and had said it would later examine how the reservation for a larger area of 27,698 square metres was reduced to nearly 17,000 square metres to build a transit camp for a slum rehabilitation project.
Last month, the high court had stopped the construction of the transit buildings, noting that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) had allowed it despite BMC objections, terming it a “systematic design” to favour the developer.
On March 23, the HC had asked the BMC and SRA officials to jointly visit the site to identify the area of over 17,000 sq. metres which, as per the state government, was reserved for the STP.
On Friday, advocate Pralhad Paranjape for BMC informed a bench of Justices Makarand S Karnik and Shriram M Modak that the original requirement of BMC was for over 27,000 square metres, which was as per the reservation in existence for the STP.
Thereafter, he said, a communication was issued from the BMC commissioner to the state government requesting over 17,000 square metres “in the way of a proposal from Worli Urban Development Project LLP (formerly Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP), the developer undertaking a slum rehabilitation project.”
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Paranjape added that BMC had conducted an inspection and was reconsidering the question of the total area for the STP and now proposed to “revisit its idea of over 17,000 square metres back to using over 27,000 square metres” and that “ultimately the state government will take a decision on BMC’s proposal.”
However, senior advocate Aspi Chinoy for the petitioner developer raised concerns over the change in stand by BMC, terming it “a shocking development” and claiming it “bordered on corruption or venality.”
“Why are you changing your stands? Tell us clearly what your stand and reasons are within a week,” the bench told BMC and posted the further hearing to April 6.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More