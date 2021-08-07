Mumbai: Bomb scare at 3 railway stations, Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow

The Mumbai police late on Friday received a call from an unidentified person who threatened to blow up Dadar, Byculla, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway stations and actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Juhu.

The officials revealed that all the necessary agencies were roped in, after which searches were conducted at these locations throughout the night. However, they did not find anything suspicious.

According to police officials, the Mumbai police’s main control room received the call at around 9 pm on Friday. Local police stations, Anti-Terrorism Squad, government railway police and bomb detection and disposal squad were intimated, and they carried out searches at the four locations.

“We also checked all the four bungalows of Amitabh Bachchan from outside to understand if there was any mischief,” said senior police inspector Shashikant Mane of Juhu police station.

However, as nothing suspicious was found, the police said it was a hoax call.

The Azad Maidan police is in the process of registering an FIR, while cyber police is also trying to trace the caller.