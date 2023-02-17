Mumbai hoax bomb alert: Case registered against caller who claimed to be MLA

Days after a Joint Commissioner rank officer of the Mumbai police got a hoax call from an unknown person warning of a bomb blast in the Mira Bhayandar area, the Gamdevi police on Wednesday registered a case under sections of impersonation, criminal intimidation and making statements conducive to public mischief.

According to officers, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pravin Padwal received a call at around 1 am on Monday in which a person, who claimed to be an MLA, reached out to him and said a team from Delhi was on its way to Mumbai and there will be a bomb blast in the Mira Bhayandar area.

The caller had further asked the senior police officer to take adequate measures and after the call was disconnected the police officer forwarded the information to the control room of the police in Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar.

“Checking was conducted then and nothing suspicious was found. Meanwhile, the NCP leader whose name was used has also denied making such a call,” said an officer.

The crime intelligence unit of the Mumbai crime branch has taken cognizance of the matter and registered a case at Gamdevi police station and attempts are being made to trace the suspect.