Mumbai: Body of two-year-old boy found floating in well

A two-year-old boy died after falling in an open well in Rabale MIDC on Saturday morning. The boy was discovered hours later by a man in an inebriated condition, police said.

The boy has been identified as Pratik Gupta, son of Dinesh Gupta. “The family lives in a ground floor one-room flat in Mukund Parisar in Ishwar nagar area. The well is right in front of their house,” said a police officer.

Pratik allegedly went missing from the house after Dinesh left for work in Vashi, sources said. “Pratik’s mother thought he had gone to a neighbour’s house to play and didn’t check on him,” said the officer.

In the evening, a man found the body of a child floating on the well’s surface and raised an alarm. “We reached the spot and recovered the boy, who was rushed to the civil hospital in Vashi. But he was declared dead on arrival,” the officer said.