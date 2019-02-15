Mumbai: Body of four-year-old found in three pieces, police say she might have been raped

The dismembered body of a four-year-old girl was found at Shilphata in Thane on Thursday.

The girl was reported missing from her home in Raigad since Tuesday, police said. While the postmortem report is awaited, police suspect that the child may have been sexually assaulted before she was killed.

The police said the girl lived with her parents in a makeshift house. “The girl’s parents are migrant labourers. She went out of her house while playing on Tuesday and was abducted,” a police officer said.

“We found her body in three pieces. Parts of the body also bore cigarette burn marks. It is possible that she was raped before she was killed,” a senior officer said.

A case of abduction and murder has been lodged against unknown persons. “We are checking CCTV footage of the area where the body was found. Since it’s near a secluded place, we have no witnesses,” the senior officer added.