Mumbai: BMC’s crackdown on plastic ban violations fizzles out

A year after the Maharashtra government introduced a statewide ban on single-use plastic, its implementation by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the city appears to have lost steam.

According to BMC data, in last three month, till September 23, the civic body seized 16,725.5 kg of single-use plastic as compared to 28,000 kg of the banned plastic it had seized in first four months since the BMC had implemented the ban on June 23, 2018. In the following eight months, according to BMC data, 32,000 kg of the banned plastic was seized.

Between June 23, 2018, and September 23, 2019, the civic body seized 76,725.5 kg of the banned plastic and collected a fine of Rs 4.16 crore, as per the BMC data. However, a little more than a year after the ban, plastic bags are readily available with shopkeepers and vendors, while the civic body is yet to impose any fine on users.

The BMC had trained 310 of its employees – referred to as the ‘blue squad’ – from its shops and establishments, license and market departments to inspect markets, shops and hawkers for the banned plastic. However, a year later only half of that squad is deputed on the field.

“There are 310 blue squad members, but not all are on the field. There is lot of other work related to implementation, over half of the staff is involved in that. In addition, the implementation had also gone down because the staff had election duties during Lok Sabha election,” an officer engaged in the implementation of the plastic ban, who did not wish to be named, said.

BMC claims that it has visited 13.12 lakh shops and establishments till September 23. In a bid to improve the fine collection and effective implementation, the civic body had planned to issue daily targets for plastic collection to the special squad. However, it never went ahead with the plan.

Other than implementation of the ban, civic officials claim that disposing of the plastic is a humongous task. After re-tendering the disposal contract twice, the civic body received a bid from only one plastic recycling factory.

In May, following a special sanction from the municipal commissioner, the BMC gave plastic disposal contract to ‘Shakti Plastic’ for one year.

The company picks up the plastic at Rs 10/kg from BMC’s collection points. Till September, the civic body has disposed of 76,000 kg of plastic.

With a renewed attention on the ban on single-use plastic following PM Narendra Modi’s speech on Independence Day, the BMC has scheduled a meeting for better implementation of the ban this month. “We have instructed the staff to expedite visits to shops. The action on ward level will be solidified, I will take a hold later this month,” Deputy Municipal Commissioner Anand Wagralkar said.