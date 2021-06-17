Mumbai: BMC writes to state election body for rectification of some electoral wards

Officials from the BMC said the entire process of rectification will be supervised by an IAS officer appointed by SEC. (File)

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) has written to State Election Commission (SEC) seeking directions on the rectification of some electoral wards. Officials from the election department said there were eight letters from politicians and individuals objecting to changes in ward boundaries made in 2017.

Earlier, the Congress had written to the election body seeking rectification of at least 45 ward boundaries allegedly changed by the BJP for their own benefit during the 2017 civic polls.

A source from the BMC said the civic body wrote the SEC last week seeking further instructions on rectification. “If we will go for rectification or change of ward boundaries, then public suggestions and objections will be called. Hearing will be organised and after completing the entire process, rectified ward boundaries will be published,” said an official from the BMC.

Officials from the BMC said the entire process of rectification will be supervised by an IAS officer appointed by SEC. In 2017, the BMC received 613 suggestions and objections from politicians after changing boundaries of 227 electoral wards.