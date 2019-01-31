Mumbai: BMC won’t acquire 50 plots reserved for playground, park

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided not to acquire 50 plots spread over 15 acres that was reserved for a playground, park, public welfare centre and other amenities. Citing encroachment and huge cost, the BMC has refused acquisitions of around 50 plots in Majas, Andheri East. The reservation was marked in the Development Plan (DP), 1991, and retained in DP 2014-34.

A proposal informing about not acquiring the plots will be tabled at the Improvement Committee meeting on Thursday. Shiv Sena corporator Anant Nar had written to the BMC administration to acquire these plots. In reply, the civic body clarified that since it will cost about Rs 98 crore to acquire them and there is encroachment, as slums have come up, it is not viable to go ahead with the acquisition. As of now, there is no SRA scheme proposed on these plots, reads the BMC reply. According to the proposal, city survey number 81 to 132, having an area of nearly 15 acres, is reserved for playground, road, park, welfare centres and other amenities Of these plots, one plot of 5,800 sqm in city survey 85 has already been acquired that has reservation of rehabilitation and resettlement purpose.

Explained What is civic body’s stand on reserved plots? At the time of preparing the new Development Plan-2034, the civic body had maintained that it will ensure all land reserved for public amenities would be taken over and developed on priority. But in the past few months, the BMC had been caught on the wrong side when it comes to acquisition of reserved plots. The acquisitions were rejected on the ground they are encroached upon and the BMC will have to shell out huge money for the acquisition. But on the other hand, BMC had acquired many such plots that were 100 per cent encroached upon. Moreover, most of the reserved city plots are encroached upon. If BMC decides not to acquire such plots, Mumbai will hardly get any open space. The civic body’s changing stand is confusing for residents.

Congress corporator and Improvement Committee member Ashraf Azami said: “Even if there is encroachment, the BMC should acquire these plots, as it has reservation for open spaces and roads that will benefit the city that is space-starved. The civic body has made provisions of over Rs 1,000 crore for acquisition of plots that are reserved for public amenities so why they are not taking over the plot and giving reasons of encroachment. By this logic, the city will lose almost every other plot reserved for open spaces or public amenities.”

For the past few months, the Shiv Sena-led BMC landed itself in trouble after proposal of acquisition of plots reserved for open space in Kurla and six plots reserved for school, open spaces and roads in Kandivali and Goregaon were rejected by the Improvement Committee and the general body meeting. Opposition corporators had alleged a nexus between civic official, Sena and the developer to let go the plots.

A senior civic official from the BMC said: “For 15 acres encroached upon plots, spending about Rs 100 crore is too much and it will have to shell out more money for rehabilitation of people living on these plots…”