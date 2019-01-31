Mumbai: BMC women health workers call off strike after assurance

After assurance from political leaders in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), women health workers withdrew their strike on Wednesday. Group leaders of the Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress, NCP and SP met the protesting workers, promising that some of their demands, including better remuneration and leaves, would be accepted.

Advertising

“After the group leaders assured that our demands will be met, we decided to put our protest on hold. We are hopeful this time our workers will get justice and their dues. We will wait for 15 days and decide the future course of action. Last year in August, after our protest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised that all our demands will be accepted in the next couple of months but nothing happened,” Prakash Devdas, president of the Mahapalika Arogya Seva Karmchari Sangathana, told The Indian Express.

On Monday, hundreds of women health workers from BMC’s health posts had launched a protest at Azad Maidan, demanding that their long-pending issues be resolved. They have been demanding maternity and other leaves, increase in minimum pay, Provident Fund and pension for many years.

There are about 4,000 women health workers, helping implement schemes of the civic body, state and central governments or spreading awareness at the grassroots level. The women health workers play a crucial role in providing guidance, collecting information and referral services to people for all types of diseases and vaccination.

Advertising

Later, the BMC group leaders met municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta and took up the demands of the workers. Shiv Sena group leader Vishakha Raut said, “All group leaders and the Standing Committee chairman met the municipal commissioner and requested him to at least increase the honorarium of the health workers. Also, maternity and other leaves should be given to them. There is a court case going on in the matter so we requested the commissioner that we should consider at least these two things since it will not be affected by the court matter…”