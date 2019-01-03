Mumbai: BMC seeks white paper on fire department’s functioning

TAKING NOTE of rising incidents of fire in the city, BMC corporators on Wednesday sought a white paper on the Mumbai Fire Brigade’s functioning and the recent fires.

During a standing committee meeting on Wednesday, corporators from various parties alleged that as the fire brigade department is not doing its duty efficiently, the city is becoming a fire trap with frequent incidents being reported in residential and commercial establishments.

“In every second fire reported in the city, it has been revealed that there was a problem in reaching the high-rise buildings due to narrow road or encroachment. Fire safety and prevention measures are also violated but the fire brigade does not take any strong action. Fire-fighters are putting their lives at risk in such localities. They don’t have modern equipment to tackle the situation,” Opposition leader Ravi Raja said.

He added, “The fire in Sadhana House (Worli), where fire fighters suffocated, is an example of how the department does not have modern equipment. When probe reports point towards dysfunctional fire-fighting systems, the guilty officers from the local wards are not named and no action is taken against them… Also, in many cases, builders sell refuge areas, which become important in cases of fire.”

Congress corporator Asif Zakaria said, “In most cases, there is FSI violations and buildings that do not have proper fire-fighting space are given permission to undertake more construction. No concrete and strict action is taken in cases of violations. There should be a holistic solution to this.”

“Public memory is very short and after the incident is over, there is no follow up. For example, slums have a lot commercial structures, where hazardous materials are stored. They are sitting on time bombs. After every fire, that particular establishment is inspected. This should be a regular thing.”

Shiv Sena group leader Vishakha Raut alleged, “When the occupation certificate is issued to a particular building, the fire officer is supposed to inspect the building before granting a no objection certificate (NOC). But officers hand over NOCs without inspection.”

Meanwhile, at the standing committe meet, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal said that 9,000 fire hydrants were non-functional in the city.