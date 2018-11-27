Mumbai: BMC ward-level projects Shiv Sena corporator seeks reintroduction of contract system

CITING DELAY in the execution of development projects, a Shiv Sena corporator has demanded the reintroduction of the controversial CWC (civil works contract) system for carrying out miscellaneous works at the ward level.

Maintaining that the existing e-tendering system is time consuming and holding up development projects, Sena leader and Education Committee Chairman Mangesh Satamkar has recently proposed that the CWC system be restarted to execute ward level works that are done with corporator’s development fund.

Explained In new system, a danger and an opportunity The move to return to the Civil Works Contract (CWC) system presents an opportunity to small contractors and local corporators to revive what had earlier operated as a well coordinated nexus. Of serious concern then had been the willingness of contractors to work at less than 50 per cent of the estimated cost of the proposed works — it was widely reported that contractors who agreed to work on these terms left the works midway, causing inconvenience to residents and wastage public money. The e-tender system that was subsequently introduced curbed most of these irregularities. However, in 2013, this system too was mired in controversy, after officials were found to have favoured certain contractors. BMC has been repeatedly called upon to fix these loopholes and strengthen the system of spending public money well.

Currently, the BMC follows the e-tendering process to award contracts for ward level works like drainage repair, road repair, toilet repair, sewerage line and beautification among others. Earlier, under the CWC system, the appointed contractors used to bid for work at less than 40 to 50 per cent of the estimated cost of the proposed projects, raising questions over the quality of the work. Also, there existed an alleged nexus between corporators and contractors that led the same contractors getting most contracts. In 2012, following irregularities and poor quality of work, the BMC had introduced e-tendering.

Satamkar had tabled the proposal in the group leaders’ meeting but no decision was taken due to differences in opinion. “E-tendering is causing delay in small but urgent repair works at the ward level. Often, we have to face residents’ anger as the work is delayed due to the complicated system. Also, the system has too many loopholes, like in one ward, many contractors are appointed to execute one project and this creates a lot of confusion. Therefore, the online system should be scrapped,” Satamkar said.

Earlier, another Sena corporator, Rajul Patel, had also demanded that the online system be scrapped and CWC system be brought back.

A senior civic official said, “Though there are problems and delay in doing ward level works due to e-tendering, it is best way to ensure quality. There were some irregularities a few years ago, but that has now been rectified. Bringing back CWC will again open ways for possible corruption.” “The e-tendering system is good and transparent. If there is any problem in the system, then it should resolved by the administration but doing away with the system is not a good option. The online procedure is always better than the direct CWC system,” said SP leader Rais Shaikh.