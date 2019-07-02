Mumbai: BMC Twitter handle receives over 8,000 tweets

Only a couple of weeks since its Twitter handle came about, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s ‘MyBMC’ has got over 8,000 tweets from netizens. Officials from the BMC said that of these, about 300 were in the form of complaints posted by Mumbai residents.

The BMC has become active on Twitter by responding to residents who are tagging it regarding civic problems.

While residents’ grouses against the corporation may be aplenty, many have been kind to the civic body for their response on Twitter and action that followed.

The complaints posted are mainly of missing drain covers, waterlogging, a bad patch of roads and unattended garbage.An official from the Disaster Management Cell said, “We have started a total of 32 Twitter handles apart from MyBMC.

All 24 administrative wards, health, roads, bridges, stormwater drain departments are now on Twitter. We want more and more citizens to come forward and use social media.”

The civic body has set a deadline of responding to the complaints within three hours and 24-hours for resolving it. “We want to appeal to all citizens to use Twitter for raising any issues. We have also started a survey under which we are trying to find out how much people are using the civic body’s Twitter handles.

As per the initial trends, it shows that about 45% of people are using the civic body’s social media handles but about 35% are not aware of BMC’s presence on Twitter. So, I urge every citizen to go ahead and use Twitter for complaints,” said Chandrashekhar Chore, Deputy Municipal Commissioner on Monday.