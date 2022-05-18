Mumbai: BMC trims more than 49,000 trees as part of pre-monsoon work

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) gardens department has said that it trimmed more than 49,167 trees as part of its pre-monsoon work this year after surveying around 1.50 lakh roadside trees and finding that 1.02 lakh of them needed to be trimmed. The civic body has also said that it issued notices to 8,506 government and private premises for tree trimming in their areas.

The survey found branches of 1.02 lakh trees are in a dangerous condition that could lead to tree falls during heavy rain or wind. The trimming of the remaining trees will be completed before the monsoon using advanced machines, said BMC officials. The BMC also found 473 dead and dangerous trees across the city and removed 444 of them till now. The BMC data shows 1.85 lakh roadside trees in its jurisdiction.

Superintendent of gardens Jeetendra Pardesi said that the BMC has also requested citizens and authorities from private and government offices to come forward for tree trimming as most of the time tree falls happen on private premises. “We have appealed to citizens from private areas to ensure that dangerous trees are trimmed before monsoon. To prevent loss of property and life loss this practice is important. There are excess branches on the trees that need to be pruned,” said Pardeshi.

As per the tree census in 2014, Mumbai has 29.75 lakh trees. Of this, 15.51 lakh trees are in private premises and 10.67 lakh in government properties.