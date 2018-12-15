Mumbai: BMC to turn 28 amphitheatres into open auditoriums

Taking note of the Mumbai Art, Music and Culture Commission’s (MAMCC) suggestions to create places for artists to perform, the BMC has decided to turn its ‘amphitheatres’ into gardens and open auditoriums. The BMC has shortlisted 28 gardens that have amphitheatres with seating arrangements for over 4,200 people.

The BMC’s gardens department has now taken up the maintenance and cleanliness of these amphitheatres to make them ready for artistic events. Superintendent of Gardens, Jeetendra Pardesi, said: “There are 28 amphitheatres in the gardens of the city that have a capacity to accommodate 4,260 people. We have presented this list to MAMCC for approval. The cleaning and basic repair works are going on. Soon, we will open this place.’

He added, “We are in a discussion with MAMCC regarding registration and charging fees and once it is finalised, artists can apply in garden department for permission. The permission granting authority will be the garden department official of local ward.”

In October, the MAMCC had also asked the BMC to identify places where urban art squares can be set up.