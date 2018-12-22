Mumbai: BMC to start reclaiming Mulund landfill soon

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao

IN SOME relief to the city’s overflowing landfills, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start the process of reclaiming the Mulund dumping ground next year. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has given its nod to the scientific processing of waste and consequent recovery of the landfill, spread over 24 hectares.

From October 1, the municipality had stopped dumping waste at the city’s second largest dumping ground. It was awaiting MPCB’s nod to begin the work of processing the existing waste to recover the dumping ground site. The landfill was receiving between 1,000 and 2,000 metric tonnes of waste everyday, which is now diverted to two other dumping sites in Deonar and Kanjurmarg.

According to conditions imposed by the MPCB, before commencing work at the site, the civic body will have to submit a disaster management plan for the landfill and the areas around. The Mulund landfill, which can carry 70 lakh metric tonnes of waste, has residential high rises and societies bordering it and in the vicinity.

EXPLAINED Efforts to cut waste going to landfills start bearing fruit Multiple efforts by the BMC to reduce garbage sent to the city’s already saturated dumping grounds have begun to bear fruit, from mandating segregation and in-house processing of wet waste to cracking the whip on bulk generators of garbage. The move to reclaim a large chunk of land that is currently an unsanitary landfill will be a welcome addition to the overall efforts for more sustainable handling of urban waste. For residents around the dumping ground and also for those who will in the future seek to end unscientific dumping of toxic wastes, the plan for this suburban site will be something to watch keenly.

The move comes after the blaze at the Deonar dumping ground in 2016, which continued for weeks.

“We received MPCB permission this week and have now asked the contractor to include a disaster management plan for the landfill,” said Vishwas Shankarwar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the solid waste management department.

The BMC received flak after it was revealed that even after closing the Mulund dumping ground in October, it still diverted nearly 400 metric tonnes of the waste to the site daily. “The contractor was given a six-month mobilisation period ending in January 2019. As the MPCB permission is in place, we will begin the processing of waste at the site in the next one month,” said an officer from the department.

The BMC has appointed a consortium of Prakash Constrowell Limited, Infotech International Limited and EB Enviro Biotech Private Limited as a contractor to close down the Mulund dumping ground at a cost of Rs 731 crore over a period of six years. The process includes bio-mining and systematic disposal of waste to some other location.

Bio-mining involves using micro-organisms to extract metal from soil and rocky substances. After processing of the waste, the civic body

will be able to use 24 hectares at the site for public amenities or as an open space, said a civic official.

It will take five years to neutralise the ground’s toxicity owing to presence of metals, including mercury and lead, at the dump site.

The contractor will also capture the methane trapped in waste, which can be used to generate electricity.