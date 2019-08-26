Mumbai: BMC to start door-to-door collection of hazardous domestic waste

TO ENSURE proper disposal of non-biodegradable waste such as sanitary napkins and diapers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon start door-to-door collection of hazardous domestic waste. As of now, the civic body collects wet and dry waste from housing societies.

The BMC will hire e-bikes that will go door to door to collect hazardous domestic waste. According to officials, the existing vehicles that collect waste have only three compartments each for wet, dry and electronic waste.

“We are planning to hire e-bikes. Initially, we will hire two vehicles for D ward (Grant Road, Malabar Hill) for the pilot project. The appointed agency will be tasked with going to housing societies once in the morning and then in the evening. If everything goes according to plan, then we can hire one e-bike each for 227 corporator wards. This waste will be disposed of at biomedical waste plants,” said a senior official from the solid waste management (SWM) department.

The official further said, “It is necessary to properly dispose of hazardous waste such as sanitary napkins and diapers as they don’t disintegrate for years. This is harmful for the environment.”

The SWM department has moved a proposal to hire an agency or an NGO, which is awaiting approval from higher officials. “Once we get the approval, we will float tenders to appoint an agency,” said another official from the department.

The city generates over 7,200 metric tonnes of garbage daily. To reduce the burden on the three dumping grounds, the BMC has already taken initiatives to direct bulk generators for processing wet waste inside housing societies. It has also announced 5 per cent property tax rebate to housing societies that can process their own waste.