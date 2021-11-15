Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 1.9 crore for maintenance of statues, fountains

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend Rs 1.9 crore on maintenance of statues, drinking water fountains as well as other fountains. The civic body has finalised an agency which will look after the upkeep of these structures for the next three years.

The corporation’s Heritage Department has said that the agency will do daily cleaning, maintenance and scientific cleaning of the drinking water fountains and other fountains, besides carrying out repair works if there is any damage. “After the work order is issued, the contractor will start maintenance work,” an official said.

According to data from the BMC, there are 30 statues in the city and many of them were erected over five to six decades ago. There are 39 fountains across Mumbai. Many drinking water fountains are about 100 years old. In the absence of regular maintenance and cleaning, these structures are in poor condition.