Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 50 cr on repair of 44 bridges

FOLLOWING THE partial collapse of the Andheri Gokhale bridge in which two persons were killed last year, the BMC is now set to spend Rs 50 crore on the repair of bridges, flyovers, skywalks and railway bridges in the suburbs. The municipality has proposed to undertake the repair of 44 such bridges in the next one-and-a-half years.

A senior official from the bridges department in the BMC said three proposals for minor and major repairs will be tabled at Wednesday’s standing committee meeting. “The BMC-appointed consultant suggested minor repairs of bridges in Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund and major repairs to bridges in Kurla, Govandi and Chembur. All of these works are expected to be completed in the next six to 16 months,” the official added.

Traffic movement in these areas will be affected once work starts. According to the proposals, minor repairs to 17 bridges, flyovers, ROBs, including six skywalks in wards N (Ghatkopar), S (Bhandup) and T (Mulund) will be done at a cost of about Rs 25 crore. Twenty-three bridges will undergo minor repairs in P-south (Goregaon) and P-North (Malad) at a cost of Rs 18 crore, while another four will go through major repairs in L (Kurla), M-East (Deonar) and M-West (Chembur) at Rs 7.61 crore.

Some of these bridges are Kurla ATI Compound Bridge across a nullah, Kurla 90-feet road bridge, Vidyavihar east bridge near Somaiya College, Govandi east bridge on Eastern Express Highway, Malad Marve Road and Kurar Village Road. Also, skywalks in Vidyavihar east and west, Vikhroli west, Ghatkopar east, Kanjurmarg east will be among those repaired.

In 2018, following the Gokhale bridge collapse, the BMC undertook an audit of 296 bridges. The audit showed that 18 bridges, including 8 FOBs, needed urgent demolition and reconstruction. The audit report had also suggested repairs to 178 bridges.