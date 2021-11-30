Mumbai: BMC to resume biometric attendance of employees

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to resume the Biometric Attendance system in municipality offices from January 1.

Last week, the BMC issued a circular to all its offices across the city directing them to ensure biometric machines are working without any glitches.

There are about 1 lakh employees with BMC across the city working in headquarter at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus area, 24 administrative ward offices, and other central agency offices.

“Under the ‘Break The Chain’ guidelines all government establishments have been asked to have 100 percent attendance. All the HODs have been asked to ensure that biometric machines are functional in their offices before December 31, “states the circular.

The BMC has directed officials to keep sanitizers near the biometric machines and also ensure that social distancing is being followed while marking their attendance.

After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BMC had stopped biometric attendance in all civic offices from March 16, 2020. The decision was taken in anticipation of the potential risk of spreading the virus since the staff had to put their fingers on the machines.