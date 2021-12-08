Mumbai: BMC to procure S-gene RT-PCR kits for early detection of Omicron

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will procure S-gene RT-PCR kits that are used for the early detection of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. Tenders will be floated to procure such kits for all BMC-run Covid testing centers, said health department officials.

The absence of S-gene in the sample is an indicator that the variant could be Omicron. Formally known as the S-gene Target Failure (SGTF) test, this proxy test can be used for early detection of the variant even before genome sequencing.

A BMC official said that the genome sequencing results take at least four to five days and the machine requires around 350 samples to start the test.

“As per the WHO guidelines, in the case of the Omicron variant, the S-gene’s absence can be found with the RT-PCR test. This can give us quick information on suspected Omicron cases. For confirmation of the new variant, the samples are then sent for genome sequencing. RT-PCR kits that can detect S-gene will help us immediately take precautionary measures in case of suspected Omicron patients,” said a BMC official

The BMC has already purchased around 850 kits for S-gene detection for emergency use at Kasturba Hospital and KEM Hospital. “However, for large-scale testing, more kits are required. So a tender will be invited for procurement,” said another official from BMC.

The general RT-PCR kits used by BMC for Covid-19 tests cost around Rs 250 while S-gene kits cost Rs 350. Maharashtra has 10 confirmed cases of Omicron as of now.