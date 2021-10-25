Mumbai: BMC to procure fire bikes for quick response in dense settlements

For quick response and easy access in congested areas, Mumbai Fire Brigade is all set to get 24 fire bikes for firefighting in the city. A proposal of Rs 3.15 crore, which includes procurement, assembling, maintenance and operation of fire bikes, for the next five years, will be tabled in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee for approval on Wednesday.

While the fire bikes will cost Rs 2.76 crore, the fire brigade will spend Rs 28.32 lakh on service and maintenance for five years. After a work order is issued, the contractor finalised for the project is supposed to supply bikes within two months. Also, two more months will be given for assembling the bikes.

“Fire bikes will prove crucial as they can help in quick response when a fire breaks out. In Mumbai, fire engines often face delays due to traffic and narrow lanes when a fire is reported in slum or chawl areas. We will deploy these fire bikes in fire stations that cover densely populated areas. The first few minutes of a fire are very important as it can be prevented from spreading further if timely action is taken,” said a senior official from the fire brigade.

These bikes will be fitted with a tank, water pipe, hose reel and pumps. In densely populated areas, these bikes can be pressed for action immediately before fire engines and water tankers reach the spot.

According to the officials, currently, there are 35 fire stations and 18 mini fire stations under six fire command centres. There are more than 258 fire vehicles like fire engines, jumbo water tankers and ladder vans.

Officials said that the tenders for fire bikes were floated in January 2020 but Covid-19 delayed the process.