Mumbai: BMC to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to occupants for ‘not following procedure’

The state human rights commission has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to occupants of a house on Charni Road that was demolished six years ago, observing that the civic body did not follow protocol for an “arbitrary and illegal demolition”.

Advertising

In its judgment dated February 26, M A Sayeed, member of Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), observed that the BMC, without following due procedure, demolished and moved belongings of the Bhatt family and placed them illegally in a tin shed nearby on Khadilkar Road, without allowing the family possession of their belongings. The commission saw videos of the demolition drive and observed that neither was a punchnama filed nor did the civic body take permission from the Bhatts for moving their belongings.

According to a complaint filed by Ruchika Bhatt and Narendrakumar Bhatt, in May 2013, the BMC served them an eviction notice following which they moved to a relative’s house. The same year, the BMC moved everything out and demolished the building. The flat occupied by the Bhatt family, residents of room number 10, was locked. The BMC officials removed the entire furniture from their house.

Under section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the commission observed that the BMC violated the rights of the residents by not following due procedure of providing notices before demolition. It further observed that the BMC seized the family’s belongings.

Apart from directing the municipal commissioner to give Rs 1 lakh as compensation, the MSHRC has also directed to initiate disciplinary action against officials who undertook this demolition. The commission also told the ward officer to return belongings of the family and pay for damages.