Thursday, May 26, 2022
Mumbai: BMC to keep digital record of students’ health

Reports of all periodical health check-ups, specific health or medical condition of a child, treatments done in the past as well as ongoing medicines will be collated by the BMC education department.

May 27, 2022 2:51:13 am
According to the education department, it will hold regular health check-ups in schools and records of each check-up will be uploaded on the software.

Each student in BMC’s Mumbai Public School (MPS) will now have a health card from the coming academic year. A software is being developed that will ensure all health-related data of each student is available at one click.

The new academic year will commence in June and the BMC will keep a record of students’ health along with academics.

All this information will be available digitally and periodical medical expert tips will also be given to students who need such intervention from time to time.

According to the education department, it will hold regular health check-ups in schools and records of each check-up will be uploaded on the software. “If any child is seen developing any health issue through these records, proactive action can be taken. In civic body-run hospitals, treatments will be done for free if required,” said an official from the department.

The initiative will be supported by NGOs, officials said.

